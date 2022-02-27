Canadian Michael Woods finished runner-up to Spain's Alejandro Valverde in the Gran Camino road race after Sunday's closing time trial.

The 35-year-old from Ottawa, riding for the Israel-Premier Tech team in the four-stage race, held a 10-second lead over Valverde after Saturday's 148.4-kilometre stage from Maceda to Luintra.

Ukraine's Mark Padun won the 15.8-kilometre time trial in 20 minutes, 19 seconds. Valverde was fourth, 10 seconds behind, while Woods was 11th, another 17 seconds back.

Ottawa's Derek Gee, another Israel-Premier Tech rider, finished fifth in the time trial and 23rd overall.

Valverde's total race time was 12 hours, 35 minutes and 55 seconds, seven seconds ahead of Woods. Padun was third, 1:49 behind the leader.

Woods's performance comes after he had to drop out of the Feb. 16-20 Ruta Del Sol race after the first stage due to a stomach bug.

"I’m really pleased with my time trial today,” said Woods, who moved into the Gran Camino lead after winning Stage 2 and held onto it after he finished second in Saturday's stage. “Especially considering how the last 24 hours went as I wasn’t feeling very well and I think the stomach bug from last week has reared its ugly head again a bit. Last night I was even thinking I might not be able to race but then I felt good this morning.

"I’ve been doing a lot of work on the TT (time-trial) bike and although I didn’t hold onto yellow, I still finished in 10th in the stage and I’ve never had a top 10 in a time trial before so I can be really happy with my performance today.”

Woods likes where he is at this early stage of the season.

“I’m right on track now. The goal of this race, especially after getting sick last week, was to use it as a building race and to still be building and finish second overall in a stage race and win a stage are signs of good things to come.”

Gee made his mark moving up from the Israel Cycling Academy for the race.

"It was definitely the best time trial I’ve ever done by a long way," Gee said. "It was really cool to do that here. It has been an amazing week learning from these guys who are some of the best in the sport and some of the most experienced in the sport. So to be able to race with them and then finish it off with a performance that I am really proud of, I couldn’t ask for anything more."

---