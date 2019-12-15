Canada's Kingsbury wins gold in dual moguls at World Cup in China

THAIWOO, China — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury edged out France's Benjamin Cavet to win dual moguls gold on Sunday at a freestyle skiing World Cup in Thaiwoo, China.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won silver on Saturday in the singles event. He said that he "emptied the tank today" to rally for gold on Sunday.

Japan's Ikuma Jorishima took bronze.

Quebec City's Laurent Dumais was fifth, Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., was 15th, Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 16th, Brendan Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 19th, Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., was 23rd and Robbie Andison of Oakville, Ont., was 32nd.

In the women's competition, France's Perrine Laffont won gold, followed by Americans Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar.

Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was eighth and her sister Justine Dufour-Lapointe was 11th a day after winning bronze in the singles event.

Valerie Gilber of Saint-Adele, Que., was 19th and Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was 28th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.