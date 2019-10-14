ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada remained undefeated through round-robin play at the world mixed curling championship on Monday.

Winnipeg skip Colin Kurz, vice-skip Meghan Walter, second Brendan Bilawka and lead Sara Oliver defeated Slovakia's Juraj Gallo 7-4.

Canada opened the game with a steal of three and entered the fourth-end break with a 5-1 lead. The teams exchanges deuces over the following two ends before the game ended.

"I think we played well today. It was one of those games where we just kept learning more," Kurz said. "More about the ice, more about each other, our tendencies and the way we throw."

Canada plays its fourth of seven round-robin games at the tournament on Tuesday against Jason Chang of Hong Kong (2-1).

The top three teams from each of the five eight-team pools will advance to the single-elimination playoffs on Friday. The semifinals and gold- and bronze-medal games will both be played on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2019.