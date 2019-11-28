Nicholas Latifi is moving on up.

The Canadian announced Thursday morning that he will drive for Williams in the 2020 F1 season alongside teammate George Russell after three seasons in the feeder series F2 and six seasons on FP1. He will take over from Robert Kubica, making him the second Canadian on racing's highest circuit.

Extremely excited to say that I will be driving for @WilliamsRacing in the 2020 F1 season! A dream come true for me and it still hasn't really sunk in! I can't thank everyone enough who has helped me along the way!#F1 #WeAreWilliams #WeAreRacing #WeAreRacing pic.twitter.com/qKtq104Nkc — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) November 28, 2019

"A dream come true for me and it still hasn't really sunk in! I can't thank everyone enough who has helped me along the way!" Latifi wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t wait to take the next step forward as a full-time race driver. I don’t underestimate the challenge ahead, going into F1 as a rookie, but I’m extremely motivated and determined to give it my all. I’ll give maximum effort and do whatever I can to help push the team forward and to achieve results we can be proud of," Latifi said via his official website.

Williams is the same team Canadian Lance Stroll drove with from 2017 to 2018 before switching rides for this season as a driver for Racing Point. It's been a difficult season for Williams in 2019 as they sit dead last in constructor standings.

Latifi enters the final race of the season on Sunday second in F2 behind Nyck de Vries. He has four victories and seven podiums on the year.

The 24-year-old is a native of Montreal.