NAPA, Calif. — Canada's Nick Taylor is tied for the clubhouse lead after his second round of the Safeway Open.

The native of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 today to put him at 9 under at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

Taylor, 31, was tied with South Africa's Dylan Frittelli and Americans Adam Long and Justin Thomas after the morning wave.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford was three shots off the lead and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., was six back after playing in morning groups.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was 4 over and will miss the cut.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., had afternoon tee times.

Taylor is on the PGA Tour for the sixth year in a row. He finished 44th in the FedEx Cup standings last season.

Taylor's lone PGA Tour win came in 2015 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.