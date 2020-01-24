Bisping dishes on his new book and shares some great GSP stories

Canadian strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos is stepping in for the injured Paige Van Zant against Brazil's Amanda Ribas on a televised UFC Fight Night card March 14 in Brasilia.

Van Zant (8-4-0) said on social media that she has a fractured arm. It marks the American fighter's third arm break and the second time she has suffered a fracture near the hole where a plate is screwed into her arm.

Markos (10-7-1) is coming off an October split-decision victory over American Ashley (The Spider Monkey) Yoder. The 34-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is 6-6-1 in the UFC.

Ribas (8-1-0) has won both of her UFC outings to date.

The main event in Brasilia is between eighth-ranked lightweight contender Kevin (The Motown Phenom) Lee (18-5-0) and No. 13 Charles Oliveira (28-8-0 with one no contest).

In other Canadian UFC news, Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras is taking on American Sijara (SarJ) Eubanks at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Moras (6-5-0) stopped Georgia's Liana Jojua by TKO last time out in September, snapping a three-fight losing streak. The 31-year-old flyweight from Kelowna, B.C., who trains out of Las Vegas, is 3-4-0 in the UFC.

The 34-year-old Eubanks (4-4-0) is coming off back-to-back losses.

The UFC 249 main event pits lightweight champion Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) of Russia against No. 10 Tony (El Cucuy) Ferguson (25-3-0) of the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.