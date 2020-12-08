1h ago
Canada's selection camp resumes Tuesday, five players heading home
Canada's selection camp for the World Junior Hockey Championship resumes in Red Deer, Alta., on Tuesday after being shut down for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests, Hockey Canada announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Team Canada players and staff have been quarantining for the last 14 days after it was revealed two players tested positive. Earlier in a camp, "a non-core member" of the team's staff also tested positive.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that the two players who tested positive will not be part of the return to play protocols as established by Alberta Health and Hockey Canada. Additionally, three other players are also heading home. McKenzie notes that this doesn't necessarily mean the three additional players leaving camp also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. There could be other "ailments or issues," that prevent them from continuing with team.
Canada's selection camp is now working under a “fully secured bubble format,” meaning media won't be able to attend practices or games. Intra-squad games will not be streamed with no referees, linesmen and timekeepers permitted inside the bubble, says McKenzie.
According to McKenzie, Team White will practice at 9:30am MT and 3:30pm MT with Team Red taking to the ice at 11am MT and 5:30pm MT on Tuesday.
The two sides will battle in intra-squad games on Wednesday and Thursday with some players being released after Wednesday's game, reports McKenzie.
The final 25-man roster for the tournament should be set by Friday.
All teams competing at the World Junior Hockey Championship are scheduled to be checked into the Edmonton bubble on Sunday.
The World Juniors are slated to start on Christmas Day.