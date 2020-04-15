Canada's Sports Hall of Fame has closed its door for the remainder of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and well-being of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame employees, visitors, volunteers, Hall of Famers, Board of Governors, families and students are our top priority. Effective March 16, 2020 we closed our museum to the public until year-end," the Hall of Fame said in a statement. "Though our physical museum is closed, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is committed to the integrity of our programming. We will continue to operate our online and outreach education programs as well as our community travelling exhibits when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so. Even though we are not able to gather in person at this time, the team at Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame will continue to look for new and innovative ways to connect, inform and inspire all Canadians in the coming months. Stay tuned!"

They were also forced to postpone two major fundraising and recognition events - the Sport + Spirit Charity Gala in May and the Induction Festival in October - until sometime in 2021.

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame is located in Calgary at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. It was established in 1955 and has over 673 inductees.