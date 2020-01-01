Canada's women advance to under-18 world final with win over Finland

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Jenna Buglioni had the game-winning goal and added an assist as Canada beat Finland 4-1 on Wednesday in the semifinal of the under-18 women's world hockey championship.

Canada will go for gold for the second straight year on Thursday when it takes on the United States in the tournament final.

Marianne Picard and Lindsay Bochna also scored as Canada built a 3-0 lead by the first intermission. Kendall Cooper added a goal in the third period and Ashley Messier had two assists.

Eve Gascon made 14 saves for the win in net.

Nelli Laitinen replied for Finland and Kiia Lahtinen stopped 26 shots in net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2020.