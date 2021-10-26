Canada’s women’s soccer team returns to its trademark one-goal win The gold medallists from the Tokyo Olympics were honoured pre-game before beating New Zealand 1-0 in the second game of its Celebration Tour Tuesday night. The 20 Olympians were introduced individually to the cheers of the 11,323 fans in Montreal in the first game the national team has played here in more than six years.

MONTREAL – Canada’s women’s soccer team continued its Celebration Tour with its second victory in as many games, beating New Zealand 1-0 on Tuesday night at Stade Saputo in Montreal.

Adriana Leon scored for Canada, who also defeated the Football Ferns by a score of 5-1 in Saturday’s match in Ottawa.

Canada’s gold medallists from the Tokyo Olympics were once against honoured pre-game, as the 20 Olympians were introduced individually to the cheers of the 11,323 fans in Montreal, with Ashley Lawrence and Julia Grosso being the only absentees.

It was the first game the national team has played in Montreal since June 15, 2015, when they tied the Netherlands 1-1 in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Stade Olympique.

Winning the “Old Fashioned” Way

After an offensive explosion of five goals in Saturday’s game against New Zealand, Canada returned to its trademark one-goal win, which dominated their gold-medal run in Tokyo. Leon broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, and despite numerous chances, Canada was unable to put another in the New Zealand net.

New Zealand also appeared to be better organized defensively, limiting Canada to a handful of dangerous chances despite the Olympic champions once again holding the edge in possession.

The Football Ferns also had their chances to equalize, including a long distance shot from Ria Percival that forced goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé to make a save. Canada has kept a clean sheet in eight of its 15 matches this year.

Weather may have also been a factor, as it was a cool and blustery night in Montreal, with a downpour of rain before kickoff.

As for Canada’s lone goal scorer, Leon is largely known as a “super sub,” with Tuesday marking her 34th start in 78 appearances, but she has also been making a case to crack Canada’s starting 11. She now has three goals in the two Celebration Tour games, and in terms of her dribbling prowess, there are few forwards on the team that can match her.

Leon, 29, now has 23 international goals, third-most among active players, and one back of tying Andrew Neil for seventh-most in team history.

Beckie’s Versatility

Head coach Bev Priestman said before the Celebration Tour began that she would use these games to try players in different positions. So far, that’s included Janine Beckie at right back.

If Beckie, usually a forward, looks comfortable in the role, it’s because she has experience in the position with her club, Manchester City. Beckie spent time as an outside back in her second season, and is also currently playing on the backline as City deals with several injuries.

Beckie had a hand in all five goals in Saturday’s game, and she picked up right where she left off on Tuesday, taking a pass near the top of New Zealand’s box before firing in a shot. Goalkeeper Anna Leat couldn’t hold onto the ball, allowing Leon to bury the rebound.

Beckie then shifted into the midfield after Jayde Riviere subbed into the game near the start of the second half.

Roster Notes

All 20 Olympians that were available to Priestman saw playing time at some point in the two Celebration Tour matches. Goalkeeper Erin McLeod, who did not see the pitch in Tokyo, subbed into the game just after the start of the second half and maintained Canada’s clean sheet.

McLeod was also the driving force being the letter of demands that the players sent to Canada Soccer on Friday, asking for the federation’s commitment to fight and investigate abuse in sports.

Priestman made four changes from the starting 11 in Saturday’s game. Leon, Shelina Zadorsky, Sophie Schmidt, and Quebecer Gabrielle Carle drew in as starters.

Carle was one of three Quebec-born players on the pitch, along with forward Évelyne Viens and Vanessa Gilles, and the Montreal crowd showed its appreciation for the francophone players in the pregame introductions.

Gilles, who has enjoyed a breakout year for Canada and became a starter during the Olympics, looked to net her first international goal. She connected on a header in the 78th minute, but couldn’t find the target.