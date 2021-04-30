Guenther snipes on the power play to open the scoring for Canada

Francesco Pinelli scored a hat trick, including two just 3:22 apart in the second period, pushing Canada to a 7-0 win over Switzerland on Friday at the Under-18 World Men's hockey championship.

Dylan Guenther and Connor Bedard scored minutes apart in the first period for Canada (3-0-0), who will complete the group stage on Saturday against Belarus (2-0-1). Brennan Othmann, Corson Ceulemans, each added a power play goal in the third period.

Thomas Milic made 12 saves for the shutout.

Mathieu Croce made 30 saves for Switzerland (1-0-3), who have lost three consecutive games after opening the tournament with a win over Belarus.