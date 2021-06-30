Ayo Akinola is embracing the Maple Leaf.

Canada Soccer announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Toronto FC striker is switching international allegiance from the United States to Canada.

“I’m really excited to represent Canada at the international level,” Akinola said. “It’s a very exciting time for the country with all the quality that’s on the roster. Canada has been my home for almost all my life and I’m excited to give back. I’m ready to give my best for Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team in these crucial months coming up.”

Born in Detroit, Akinola was raised in Brampton, Ont. and has been a part of TFC’s youth setup since 2015. Akinola has never represented Canada at any level, having played for the US at under-15, under-17 and under-20 levels. He received his first USMNT senior cap in a December friendly against El Salvador in which he scored.

But because FIFA regulations allow players 21 and under who have not made three senior appearances to reclassify, Akinola was permitted to make the switch. He also could have qualified to play for Nigeria through his parents.

“It's great news, we've been working for the last 18 months to bring Ayo home to play for Canada,” said Canada head coach John Herdman. “He's excited to get going and I'm looking forward to immersing him into the Men’s National Team environment.”

Akinola has made 43 appearances across all competitions over four seasons for the Reds senior team, scoring 13 times.

His first opportunity to don the Maple Leaf could be at next month’s Gold Cup.

Akinola was named to CMNT’s 60-man provisional roster. Canada’s tournament gets underway on July 11 with a game against Martinique in Kansas City, KS.