Canada got off to a quick start in their quest to reach the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship, scoring a pair of early goals to lead Switzerland 2-0 after the first period of their semi-final matchup on Monday night.

Renata Fast opened the scoring for Canada at 5:14 of the first period, taking a beautiful cross-crease pass from Brianne Jenner and putting it over the sprawling Swiss goaltender, Andrea Braendli.

Melodie Daoust extended the lead less than two minutes later, tipping a point shot from Fast past Braendli for the 2-0 lead.

The Canadians smothered the Swiss offence throughout the period, allowing just two shots through 20 minutes. Canada fired 20 shots on goal in the first frame.

The winner will go on to play the United States in the gold medal game on Tuesday