2h ago
Canada's Thibeault claims gold, Cavanagh takes silver at boxing worlds
Canada's Tammara Thibeault was golden at the women's world boxing championships on Friday, while fellow Canadian Charlie Cavanagh captured silver.
The Canadian Press
ISTANBUL — Canada's Tammara Thibeault was golden at the women's world boxing championships on Friday.
The 25-year-old from Regina won the middleweight category (70-75 kilograms) with a split-decision win (4-1) over Atheyna Bylon of Panama.
"This has been my dream forever and I did it," Thibeault said. "It still feels surreal but I am so happy."
Thibeault had clinched her spot in the gold-medal bout by beating Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane in a unanimous decision on Wednesday.
Thibeault, who won bronze at the 2019 world championships, pocketed US$100,000 for the victory.
Charlie Cavanagh, a 21-year-old from Saint John, N.B., captured silver in the welterweight category (63-66 kilograms) earlier Friday, losing to Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.
The referee stopped the bout in the final minute.
"This is my first time being stopped," Cavanagh said. "It's a very tough pill to swallow."
Cavanagh earned $50,000 for the runner-up finish.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.