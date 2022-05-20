ISTANBUL — Canada's Tammara Thibeault was golden at the women's world boxing championships on Friday.

The 25-year-old from Regina won the middleweight category (70-75 kilograms) with a split-decision win (4-1) over Atheyna Bylon of Panama.

"This has been my dream forever and I did it," Thibeault said. "It still feels surreal but I am so happy."

Thibeault had clinched her spot in the gold-medal bout by beating Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane in a unanimous decision on Wednesday.

Thibeault, who won bronze at the 2019 world championships, pocketed US$100,000 for the victory.

Charlie Cavanagh, a 21-year-old from Saint John, N.B., captured silver in the welterweight category (63-66 kilograms) earlier Friday, losing to Olympic champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

The referee stopped the bout in the final minute.

"This is my first time being stopped," Cavanagh said. "It's a very tough pill to swallow."

Cavanagh earned $50,000 for the runner-up finish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.