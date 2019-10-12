ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada started the world mixed curling championship with a win against Germany in round-robin play on Saturday.

Winnipeg skip Colin Kurz, vice-skip Meghan Walter, second Brendan Bilawka and lead Sara Oliver beat Andy Kapp's German squad 6-3.

Kapp, a two-time world men's silver-medallist, took an early 2-0 lead after three ends with a score of one in the second and a steal of one in the third.

But Canada responded in the fourth and fifth ends with deuces in each to take its first lead of the game. The Canadians limited the damage in the sixth end by forcing Germany to one, blanked the seventh and took a one-point lead into the final end with hammer.

"It was good to get our legs under us and play a game here," Kurz said. "It's been a couple of days of waiting around to play, but once we started playing we got the nerves out early."

Canada (1-0) returns to the ice on Sunday against Alina Pavlyuchik of Belarus (1-0).