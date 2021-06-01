Canada waits to learn fate at worlds after SO loss to Finland

RIGA, Latvia — Canada will have to wait to see if it advances to the quarterfinals at the world men's hockey championship.

Finland rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the final preliminary-round game for both teams on Tuesday.

Canada, which finished the first round with three wins, three regulation losses and a shootout loss, must now hope Germany and Latvia do not go to overtime to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Canada has never missed the playoffs at the world championship or Olympics.

Maxime Comtois and Brandon Pirri scored for Canada whille Arttu Ruotsalainen scored two goals for Finland, including the tying goal with four minutes left.

Ruotsalainen was one of three players to beat Canadian goalie Darcy Kuemper in the shootout. Canada put two shots past Finnish netminder Jussi Olkinuora.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.