Canadian Aiemann Zahabi revealed on Twitter Thursday that a positive COVID-19 test will force him off of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal card.

"It’s heartbreaking for me not to be there fight week in Vegas but thankfully my covid 19 symptoms haven’t been too bad so far,” Zahabi posted on Twitter. “Wishing you all love and safety during this pandemic.”

Zahabi was scheduled to fight Drako Rodriguez, and TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reports that a replacement opponent will not be sought for the American bantamweight.

The Laval, Que., native was looking to bounce back from the first two losses of his professional MMA career.

He fell to Vince Morales in May of 2019 in his last outing and prior to that lost his first bout, after seven wins, to Ricardo Ramos at UFC 217.