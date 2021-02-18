Canadian Davis returns to action on Feb. 27 UFC card in Las Vegas

TORONTO — Canadian bantamweight Alexis Davis will take on Sabina (Colombian Queen) Mazo on a Feb. 27 UFC card in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old Davis, a native of Port Colborne, Ont. who now fights out of California, is ranked 11th among flyweight contenders but will move up a weight class to fight at 135 pounds.

Davis (19-10-0) is 6-5-0 in the UFC but has lost her last three outings and has not fought since July 2019 when she dropped a decision to Viviane Araujo at UFC 240.

The 23-year-old Mazo (9-1-0) is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance flyweight champion who is 3-1-0 in the UFC.

The main event of the Fight Night card at the UFC's Apex production facility features Suriname's Jairzinho (Bigi Boy) Rozenstruik, ranked No. 3 among heavyweight contenders, and No. 7 Cyril Gane of France.

Two more Canadians will be in action on a March 13 UFC card in Vegas.

Featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain (10-3-1) faces Steve (Mean Machine) Garcia (11-4-0) while light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov (15-5-0) takes on Ryan (Superman) Spann (18-6-0).

Jourdain, from Beloeil, Que., is 1-2-1 in the UFC, registering a draw with Joshua Culibao last time out in October. Garcia lost his lone UFC fight to Luis Pena last February.

Cirkunov, a Toronto native who trains in Las Vegas, and Spann were slated to meet Dec. 19 but Cirkunov had to pull out due to injury. He is ranked 10th among 205-pound contenders while Spann is No. 13.

The Fight Night card's main event features Leon Edwards, ranked third among welterweight contenders, reportedly against No. 13 Belal Muhammad, who is filling in for the COVID-sidelined Khamzat Chimaev.