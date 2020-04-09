ST. MARYS, Ont. — The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame is posting its 2020 induction ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and two-time World Series champion John Olerud, 2006 American League MVP Justin Morneau of New Westminster, B.C., former Blue Jays pitcher Duane Ward and Montreal sportscaster Jacques Doucet were scheduled to be enshrined in a ceremony in St. Marys on June 20.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum said in a release Thursday that the ceremony and related events will be postponed until further notice.

The museum and ballfields are also closed to the public, as mandated under Ontario's declaration of emergency.

"While the impacts of COVID-19 on the Hall's events and operations are disappointing, the health and wellbeing of Canadians are paramount," Adam Stephens, chair of the CBHFM's board of directors, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming Canadians back to our site and events when it is safe to do so to celebrate the great history of baseball in Canada and the tremendous inductee class of 2020."