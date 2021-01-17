ISTANBUL — Canadian forward Cyle Larin played provider Sunday, helping set up league-leading Besiktas' insurance goal in stoppage time for a 2-0 win over Istanbul rival Galatasaray.

French winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou was the beneficiary after a poor touch by Galatasaray' defender Christian Luyindama, attempting to cut out a Besiktas pass, sent the ball straight to Larin. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., dribbled into the penalty box before unselfishly sending the ball to an unmarked Nkoudo to knock in in the 91st minute.

Larin, who came into the game having scored six times in his previous three outings, is second in the Turkish Super Lig scoring race with 11 goals. He also has three goals in other competitions.

Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson also started Sunday for Besiktas, which went ahead in the 79th minute on a goal by Brazil's Josef de Souza. The game was played at Besiktas' Vodafone Park.

Besiktas (12-4-2) pulled three points ahead of rival Fenerbahce in the league standings. Fenerbahce hosts Ankaragucu on Monday

