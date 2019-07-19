GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian diver Jennifer Abel fell just short of the podium on Friday at the world aquatics championships.

The 27-year-old from Laval, Que., finished fourth in the women's three-metre springboard event.

Abel had 333.35 points. Australian Maddison Keeney won bronze with 367.05 points.

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., was seventh.

Abel captured a Canadian record ninth career world aquatics championships medal earlier this week when she teamed with Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu to win silver in the three-metre synchronized event.

Two-time Olympic champion Shi Tingmao of China shrugged off a side strain and won her third successive title in the individual event.

"I had to overcome the pain to focus on my own dives," Shi said. "The victory boosts my confidence on the way to the Tokyo Olympic Games."

Shi, as consistent as ever throughout the final, scored 391.00 points to clinch the gold medal.

Teammate Wang Han tallied 372.85 for her third silver medal of the event, as she also finished second in the 2013 and 2017 worlds.

Shi topped five of her six dives. She was second to Keeney on the fourth one.

"I was happy that Shi and I had a one-two finish since Keeney is very competitive and a respected rival," Wang said. "It was my third time competing in the 3-meter individual springboard, I was hungry for the gold medal."

Meanwhile, Vincent Riendeau of Pointe-Claire, Que., secured a 2020 Olympics quota spot for Canada by finishing 11th in the semifinal for the men's 10-metre platform event, moving him to the 12-diver final on Saturday.

— with files from The Associated Press