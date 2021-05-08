Canadian featherweight Spencer gets new opponent for May 22 UFC card

Canadian featherweight Felicia (FeeNom) Spencer has a new opponent on a UFC Fight Night card later this month in Las Vegas.

Spencer (8-2-0) will now face Brazilian Norma (The Immortal) Dumont (5-1-0) instead of the injured Danyelle Wolf on the May 22 televised card.

It's the first fight for the Montreal-born Spencer, who now calls Orlando home, since last June when she lost a decision to featherweight champion Amanda (Lioness) Nunes at UFC 250.

Dumont is coming off a decision win over Ashlee Evans-Smith in November. She lost her UFC debut to Megan Anderson in February 2020.

The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility features Rob Font, ranked third among bantamweight contenders, against No. 4 Cody (No Love) Garbrandt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.