Canadian featherweight Dawodu to face unbeaten Evloev at UFC 263
Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will be looking for his sixth straight UFC win when he takes on unbeaten Russian Movsar Evloev at UFC 263 on June 12. Evloev (14-0-0) is ranked 14th among 145-pound contenders while Dawodu (12-1-1) is No. 15.
The Canadian Press
The 29-year-old Dawodu was slated to face Shane Burgos on Jan. 23 at UFC 257 but had to pull out with a shoulder injury.
Dawodu has been on a roll since losing his UFC debut by first-round submission to Danny (The Hatchet) Henry in March 2018. He is coming off a split-decision victory over Zubaira (Warrior) Tukhugov at UFC 253 last September.
The 27-year-old Evloev has won all four of his UFC outings, mist recently earning a split decision over veteran Nik (The Carny) Lentz at UFC 257.
The UFC 263 main event at the Gila River Arena sees Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel (The Last Stylebender) Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Italy's Marvin (The Italian Dream) Vettori, ranked third among 185-pound contenders.
