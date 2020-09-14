Auger-Aliassime taking lots of positives from his US Open run

ROME — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 7-5 to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in the first round of the ATP Tour's Italian Open on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 16 seed and world No. 20, won just three of 30 points against Krajinovic's first serve at the clay-court event.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, was coming off a run to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open. Krajinovic, the world No. 29, made it to the third round at the New York Grand Slam.

No. 11 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia also lost his opener, dropping a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 decision to Casper Ruud of Norway.

No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Guido Pella of Argentina in a first-round match on Tuesday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., also kicks off his tournament on Tuesday against Adrian Mannarino of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.