OTTAWA — Former American League MVP Justin Morneau will not play for Canada at the WBSC Premier12.

The first baseman from New Westminster, B.C., has informed Baseball Canada he had a setback during training, causing him to drop out.

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Demi Orimoloye of Orleans, Ont., will replace Morneau on the roster for a tournament that serves as an Olympic qualifier.

Morneau, 36, was AL MVP with the Minnesota Twins in 2006.

He has played 14 major-league seasons, but hasn't been in the big leagues since 2016.

Canada opens the Premier12 Nov. 6 in Seoul against Cuba.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.