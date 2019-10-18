39m ago
Canadian 1B Morneau sidelined for Premier12
Former American League MVP Justin Morneau will not play for Canada at the WBSC Premier12. Toronto Blue Jays prospect Demi Orimoloye of Orleans, Ont., will replace Morneau on the roster for a tournament that serves as an Olympic qualifier.
The Canadian Press
ALCS: Astros 8, Yankees 3
OTTAWA — Former American League MVP Justin Morneau will not play for Canada at the WBSC Premier12.
The first baseman from New Westminster, B.C., has informed Baseball Canada he had a setback during training, causing him to drop out.
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Demi Orimoloye of Orleans, Ont., will replace Morneau on the roster for a tournament that serves as an Olympic qualifier.
Morneau, 36, was AL MVP with the Minnesota Twins in 2006.
He has played 14 major-league seasons, but hasn't been in the big leagues since 2016.
Canada opens the Premier12 Nov. 6 in Seoul against Cuba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.