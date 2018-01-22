The Canadian Olympic Committee and Freestyle Canada officially announced the 22 athletes that will represent Canada in free style skiing.

The list includes athletes from moguls, aerials, halfpipe, and slopestyle.

Canada has a long history of excelling in freestyle skiing, with 15 Olympic medals won across moguls, aerials, halfpipe and slopestyle since the sport’s official debut in 1992. Freestyle Canada athletes brought home seven medals from Sochi 2014, including three double podiums in men’s moguls, women’s moguls, and women’s slopestyle.

“Freestyle skiing is such an exciting sport to watch, especially with the incredibly talented team we are nominating today. Canada’s depth will once again be on full display at the Games as so many skiers challenge for the podium.” Isabelle Charest, the PyeongChang 2018 Team Canada Chef de Mission said on Monday.

Most notably returning to the team for women's moguls are the Dufour-Lapointe sisters, Justine and Chloe finished with gold and silver medals in Sochi.

Men's moguls silver medalist from Sochi Mikael Kingsbury is also returning to the team for Pyeongchang.

“It’s definitely a dream of mine to win an Olympic gold medal, but I’m not approaching the Games with that goal in mind. Rather, I’m showing up at the Games with the intent to ski my best, follow my plan and not to get too wrapped up in things I cannot control. I will approach this competition in the same way I approach other events and I know that if I manage to do that, the results should follow.” Kingsbury said on Monday.

In halfpipe, silver medalist from Sochi Mike Riddle was named as part of the team and in Slopestyle gold medalist Dara Howell and bronze medalist Kime Lamarre.

Here's the full list of all 22 freestyle skiing team members:

Moguls

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe - Montreal, QC

Justine Dufour-Lapointe - Montreal, QC

Marc-Antoine Gagnon - Terrebonne, QC

Mikaël Kingsbury - Deux-Montagnes, QC

Philippe Marquis - Quebec City, QC

Andi Naude - Penticton, BC

Audrey Robichaud - Quebec City, QC

Aerials

Lewis Irving - Quebec City, QC

Catrine Lavallée - Montreal, QC

Olivier Rochon - Gatineau, QC

Halfpipe

Simon d’Artois - Whistler, BC

Noah Bowman - Calgary, AB

Rosalind Groenewoud - Calgary, AB

Mike Riddle - Sherwood Park, AB

Cassie Sharpe - Comox, BC

Slopestyle

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand - Quebec City, QC

Alex Bellemare - Saint-Boniface, QC

Teal Harle - Campbell River, BC

Dara Howell - Huntsville, ON

Evan McEachran - Oakville, ON

Kim Lamarre - Lac Beauport, QC

Yuki Tsubota - Whistler, BC