MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia have been ousted from women's doubles at the Australian Open.

The No. 4 Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova toppled No. 6 Dabrowski and Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

It's the second time in three years that Dabrowski has reached the quarters of women's doubles in Melbourne only to come up just short.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa isn't finished at the Grand Slam, however.

Dabrowski is still alive in the mixed doubles with partner Henri Kontinen of Finland. They have a second-round match later Tuesday against Australia's Matthew Ebden and Jessica Moore, who are in the tournament as wild cards.

