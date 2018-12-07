COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Canadian half-pipe skier Cassie Sharpe opened her 2018-19 World Cup season with a silver medal on Friday.

Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., finished second at the event with a score of 90.50 to earn her best-ever result at Copper Mountain, a venue that she has called her "nemesis" for giving her trouble in the past. It was the sixth podium finish of her World Cup career.

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia finished first with a score of 93.00 while American Brita Sigourney was third with 88.00.

"I'm really excited to start the season off with a podium. It was a good contest, and it was really fun to have (Sildaru) there and put some fire under the skis," said Sharpe.

"I tried to ski my best, I definitely have some Copper voodoo jitters that I was trying to get over from, so I was definitely happy to put down a run and reach the podium."

Sharpe won gold in halfpipe at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and capped her 2017-18 World Cup campaign with a victory in France. The 26-year-old won two other World Cup competitions last year and added to her medal haul with a Dew Tour gold and an X Games bronze.

Rachel Karker of Erin, Ont., just missed the podium with 86.00 points, good for fourth and the 21-year-old's best career result.

"I am happy with my finals. I was a little bummed to get bumped out of third on that last run, but overall I am satisfied," said Karker.

"My plan now is to clean up my landings and to improve on my grabs. I am looking forward to the next event."

On the men's side, Simon d'Artois of Whistler, B.C., came in sixth with 79.50 points.