Canadian Jonathan David scored the winner for Lille in the 20th minute as they held on for a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

It was his 10th goal of the season.

David had his day come to an end later in the first half as he exited in the 35th minute due to an injury.

The 21-year-old took a hard foul early in the half, but managed to stay on the pitch, scoring the game's only goal before being subbed out of the action.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports that David's ankle is swollen, but early indications are that he is not seriously injured. He will undergo further evaluation.

The victory gives Lille a three-point advantage over PSG in Ligue 1, the top division of French football.