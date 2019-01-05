Entwistle goes glove side for Canada's fourth goal of the game

A member of Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship has been traded in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Guelph Storm have acquired forward MacKenzie Entwistle from the Hamilton Bulldogs in exchange for two 2020 second-round picks, a 2020 third-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

BREAKING | The Storm acquire MacKenzie Entwistle from the Hamilton Bulldogs in exchange for two 2nd round picks in 2020 (KIT & NB), a 3rd round pick in 2020 (KIT), a 3rd round pick in 2021 (WSR), and a 3rd round pick in 2023 (GUE).



Details: https://t.co/k2AvZGzyFn #IamtheSTORM pic.twitter.com/gXhxJMtD3A — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) January 5, 2019

“We are very excited to acquire a player of Mackenzie’s calibre,” said Storm head coach George Burnett. “He is a proven champion and an outstanding two-way player that can carry a heavy workload in all situations. As a former captain in our league, he will provide leadership and experience to our group.”

Entwistle recorded three goals over five games at the world juniors in Vancouver. Canada fell in the quarter-final to Finland on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has scored 15 goals and 12 assists over 29 games as captain of the Ontario Hockey League's Bulldogs this season, his fourth with the club. The Georgetown native joins a Guelph squad ranked fourth in the Western Conference with a 19-11-3-4 record.

Entwistle was originally selected in the third-round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, but signed a three-year entry left contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in October after being acquired by the team over the summer as part of the Marian Hossa trade.