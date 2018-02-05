At age 25 and 3-0 in the UFC, Jeremy Kennedy is one of the top Canadian prospects in mixed martial arts. He’s preparing for Australian prospect Alexander Volkanovski, who he’ll face during the preliminary card of UFC 221 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 10.

Volkanovski boasts a 16-1 record, including a 3-0 mark in the UFC, which he’ll look to improve on with his fourth straight fight on home soil since joining the promotion in 2016.

The Government of Western Australia’s Combat Sports Commission has implemented some odd regulations surrounding the event’s weigh-in process, which has forced Kennedy to alter his usual preparation prior to the event.

“I’m not too happy about it,” Kennedy told The TSN MMA Show. “I guess there’s no early weigh-ins and there’s still no IVs [intravenous therapy] or anything like that. That was the deal was they got rid of the IVs and moved the weigh-ins up, so we had a lot more time. But now the [Combat Sports] commission won’t let fighters weigh-in more than 24 hours before their fight.”

Kennedy is referring to the policy implemented by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) that bans intravenous therapy as a way of replenishing after weigh-ins. The controversial intravenous therapy ban is a result of the procedure being used as a way of masking performance-enhancing drugs. It was introduced when USADA was put in charge of the UFC’s anti-doping program in July of 2015.

Not only will the commission not hold the weigh-ins more than 24 hours before the event, they are going to delay them further to accommodate locals who want to attend the ceremonial event.

Despite the complications surrounding the weigh-ins, Kennedy is taking precautions to make sure that it will not impact his preparation for Volkanovski.

“We kind of drew the short stick there, but I’m just making sure my weight is right on point,” said Kennedy. “I’m good to go with it. It’s something that you can’t control. You’ve just got to dial in everything else and make sure that you’re ready to rock”

Despite the overseas travel, time change, fighting on his opponent’s home soil and the additional pressure of having to adjust to the circumstances surrounding the weigh-ins, Kennedy remains determined to do things the right way leading into this big opportunity.

“These last two weeks, the entire focus has been on my weight cut,” Kennedy Said. “The big thing is that everyone’s got to do it. That’s why I’m not too worried about it. I’m just making sure I get my job done and [Volkanovski] is going to have to do the same thing.”

The UFC 221 preliminary card, which includes Kennedy versus Volkanovski begins at 8 p.m. ET and airs on TSN2.