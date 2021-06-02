Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez is out of the 2021 French Open, falling to American Madison Keys (6-1, 7-5) in the second round on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was the last Canadian left in the singles draw at Roland-Garros.

Fernandez won her first-round match against Anastasia Potapova, (6-2, 6-1), but was not able to equal her performance at the 2020 tournament, where she advanced to the third round before losing to No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova.

The Laval native captured the French Open Junior Girls title in 2019.