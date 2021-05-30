It was a triumphant start to the French Open for Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., earned an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win over Anastasia Potapova of Russia in the first round of the women's singles draw Sunday. The Canadian needed just 59 minutes to register the decision.

Fernandez, 18, never surrendered control of the match, registering five service breaks. The 2019 French Open junior champion also won 74 per cent of her service points while Potapova committed 20 unforced errors in the contest.