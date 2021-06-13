Canadian golfer Maude-Aimee Leblanc posted her third second-place finish of the season at the Symetra Tour's Island Resort Championship on Sunday in Harris, Mich.

Leblanc, from Sherbrooke, Que., led by three entering the third and final round before finishing one stroke behind Morgane Metraux of Switzerland.

Metraux fired a 5-under 67 in the the final round to improve to 17 under overall, while Leblanc settled for a 71.

Leblanc is now fourth in the tour standings.

The top 10 at season's end earn LPGA Tour cards for next season.

Rebecca Lee-Bentham of Richmond Hill, Ont., tied for 40th, Valerie Tanguay of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., tied for 49th and Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., was 67th.

