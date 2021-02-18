Canadian men's water polo team falls to Greece at Olympic qualifier

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — The Canadian men's water polo team finished the first round of an Olympic qualifying tournament with a 1-3 record after losing 19-6 to Greece on Thursday.

Canada finished fourth in Group A and will face Russia (3-0-1), the top team in Group B, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The top three teams at the event advance to the Tokyo Olympics.

Nicolas Constantin-Bicari led Canada with two goals against Greece.

Bogdan Djerkovic, Sean Spooner, Aria Soleimanipak and Max Schapowal also scored for Canada.

Montenegro will face the Netherlands, Greece will meet France and Georgia will square off with Croatia in the other quarterfinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.