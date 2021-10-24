BEIJING — Canadian speedskater Pascal Dion won a bronze medal in the men's 1,000 metres at a World Cup Short Track competition on Sunday.

The Montreal native edged Japan's Kazuki Yoshinaga in a photo finish to claim third place in one minute 26.621 seconds. Yoshinaga was one-1000th of a second behind in fourth.

South Korea's Hwang Daeheon won gold in 1:26.020 and Russia's Semen Elistratov took the silver in 1:26.387.

Dion was the lone Canadian to race in an A final on the final day of competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

The competition served as a test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.