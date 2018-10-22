ISTANBUL — Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce says Tyler Ennis has undergone surgery after the Canadian point guard suffered a serious leg injury in a game on Sunday.

In an update form the team's doctor on posted Monday on its website, Fenerbahce says Ennis suffered a fractured left tibia during a game against Buyukcekmece in Turkey's top league.

Ennis is in the first season of a two-year contract he signed with Fenerbahce, one of the top clubs in Europe, in July after four seasons in the NBA with Phoenix, Milwaukee, Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ennis, from Brampton, Ont., was a standout at Syracuse before being selected by the Suns in the first round, 18th overall, of the 2014 NBA draft.

He helped Canada win bronze at the 2012 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship and led the 2013 FIBA Under-19 World Championship in scoring with 20.9 points per game.