The Canadian national women’s soccer team kicks off its 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on June 10 against Cameroon. TSN will profile Canada’s 23 players in the 23 days leading up to their tournament opener.

JAYDE RIVIERE

Age: 18

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

Position: Fullback

Club: Ontario Super REX/Markham SC

Jayde Riviere is one of three teenagers named to the roster and has the least amount of experience, with just five appearances for the senior team.

However, Riviere has been a prominent figure at the youth levels for the past several years. Although she has been used recently as an outside back for Canada’s senior team, Riviere has spent most of her young career playing as an attacking midfielder or forward.

She was 14 when she was invited to the Canada’s Under-17 camp in 2015. Riviere has played in 56 games for Canada across the Under-15, Under-17, and Under-20 levels, recording 12 goals and six assists. After spending time with the Ontario REX program, in 2017 she joined the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Super REX program.

She has been to two Under-17 Women’s World Cups, including last year, when Canada recorded a best-ever fourth-place finish. Riviere played all 90 minutes in five of Canada’s six games.

She was just 16 when she earned her first cap with the senior team on Nov. 11, 2017, coming off the bench in a friendly against the United States. Riviere has made four appearances for the “A” team this year, including her first-ever start against Nigeria in April.

Riviere had arguably her best game for the senior team against the Nigerians, which the Canadians won 2-1. The 18-year-old set up both goals (scored by Janine Beckie and Sophie Schmidt) on crosses from the right wing.

Despite her inexperience, Riviere has shown to be fearless on the backline. Eight minutes after subbing into her inaugural game against the United States, Riviere committed a hard tackle on forward Megan Rapinoe, earning a yellow card and the ire of American fullback Kelley O’Hara. Last month against England, Riviere also made a massive tackle on Beth Mead.

This promises to be a big year for Riviere. After participating in the World Cup in France she will join Michigan University as a member of the Wolverines women’s soccer program.