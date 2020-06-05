The Canadian Premier League as well as it’s owners, clubs and player leadership have unanimously agreed on a structure and concept of a proposed strategy on the possibility of a 2020 season, the league announced on Friday.

"Our position since we began the journey of building the League from the ground up has been to work together,” CPL commissioner David Clanachan said in a release. “We started this process behind the scenes many weeks ago in consultation with our owners last week on the many details and protocols required to safely return to the field of play, and potential opportunities that may emerge. This led to the next step of a collaborative discussion with the players this week.”

The CPL states that the next step is to engage with fans and partners to find a solution for the 2020 CPL season.

“As a player, I think the ultimate goal is to get back to playing as soon as possible but under the right conditions,” Forge FC Captain, Kyle Bekker said in a release. “This unique situation has opened the door for us as players to have open and honest direct lines of communication with the league. We value being a part of this conversation and look forward to finding the best solution possible in getting back on the field.”

The 2020 season was set to get underway on April 11. but training camp was postponed on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.