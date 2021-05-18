Canadian Rourke works out for Giants at rookie minicamp

The BC Lions have signed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke to his rookie contract, tweets TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions have signed 🇨🇦 QB @nathan_rourke to his rookie contract. He was the team’s 2nd round pick in 2020. 3 year deal (2+1). He’ll compete for the #2 job in camp. A great kid who’s worked hard to improve since he starred at @OhioFootball. @CFLonTSN @KGNonTSN pic.twitter.com/Pr1Nc0c9Cd — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 19, 2021

Rourke was the team's second-round pick in 2020 and is expected to compete for the No. 2 job behind Mike Reilly.

"A great kid who's worked hard to improve since he starred at [Ohio University]," Lalji tweets.

Rourke worked out with the New York Giants during their rookie mini-camp last week.

After starring at Ohio for three seasons (2017-19), Rourke, who hails from Oakville, Ont., went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was ultimately selected in the second round (15th overall) by the Lions.

Rourke amassed 7,313 passing yards and 60 touchdowns against 20 interceptions at Ohio. He also rushed for 2,552 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the CFL cancelled its 2020 season, making Rourke still eligible to receive his entry-level deal from BC.