LAS VEGAS — Canadian strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos snapped a four-fight losing streak Saturday with a unanimous decision over Livinha (The Brazilian Gangster) Souza on a UFC Fight Night card.

The judges scored it 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for Markos (11-11-1), a graduate of Season 20 of "The Ultimate Fighter" who improved to 7-10-1 in the UFC.

Markos had lost five of her previous six fights.

"This was a make-it-or-break-it (fight)," the 36-year-old from Windsor, Ont., said after the bout. "That's it. This entire camp was I'm not ready to move forward, I love this. This is everything for me. Ever since I was young, I've been fighting. Not just with MMA. Just my whole life I've been fighting. This is what I do and this is what I love to do and I have to remember that. That's why I'm here."

The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility featured Paulo (The Eraser) Costa, ranked second among middleweight contenders, against No. 5 Marvin (The Italian Dream) Vettori. The bout was contested at light-heavyweight after Costa arrived overweight for fight week.

Markos scored with some elbows in the clinch at the fence early in the first round.

Souza used a judo throw to take Markos down midway through the first round, delivering blows to the face before Markos gave up her back. Markos fought off a choke, got up and scored with some strikes in the clinch.

Markos finished the round on top of Souza (14-4-0).

The Brazilian took Markos down early in the second round but Markos reversed position, controlling from on top in half-guard for most of the round.

Markos came out swinging in the third round, punishing Souza with strikes at the fence before the Brazilian took her down. Markos worked her way to top position midway through the round.

While Souza converted three of six takedown attempts, Markos held a hefty 66-11 edge in significant strikes.

Markos had lost to Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern, Kanako Murata and Luana Pinheiro since an October 2019 split-decision win over Ashley Yoder. The loss to Pinheiro in May came by first-round disqualification for an illegal upkick.

The 30-year-old Souza, a former Invicta FC champion, is 3-3-0 in the UFC but has lost three of the last four.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.