TOKYO — Canadian judoka Shady El-Nahas is heading to the repechage round of the men's 100-kilogram division after losing his quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. won his two first matches before being defeated by world No. 1 Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia.

Liparteliani first scored a waza-ari using an uki-otoshi throw halfway through the match, then added a second waza-ari with only three seconds left for an ippon victory.

Earlier, El-Nahas beat Ivan Remarenco of the United Arab Emirates by immobilization and Azerbaigan's Zelym Kotsoiev by ippon.

El-Nahas will face Israel's Peter Paltchik in the repechage round later Thursday.

The Canadian two-time Pan American champion has a 1-1 record against Paltchik.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021