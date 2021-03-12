ASPEN, Colo. — Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant captured a silver medal in the men's slopestyle event at the freestyle ski and snowboarding world championships on Friday.

Norway's Marcus Kleveland won gold with 90.66 points, with the L'Assomption, Que., snowboarder second at 82.53.

Finland's Rene Rinnekangas was third.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was sixth, Mark McMorris of Regina was 42nd and Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., was 46th.

Toutant won gold in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and was 11th in slopestyle.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the women's slopestyle event Friday.

Laurie Blouin of Quebec City was 12th, Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., was 13th and Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., was 22nd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.