The Canadian men's soccer team's first win over the United States in 34 years on Tuesday night brought back memories of some other famous Canada-U.S. clashes.

Here's a look back at 10 memorable wins for Canadians over athletes or teams from the country's bigger neighbour:

1988 SEOUL OLYMPICS — LENNOX LEWIS VS. RIDDICK BOWE

In a fight between two future professional heavyweight champions, Lewis finished off Bowe in the second round when the ref stopped the bout following two standing eight counts. Raised in Kitchener, Ont., Lewis captured Canada's first Olympic gold in boxing in 56 years. He went on to represent his native Britain as a pro. Despite several attempts, Lewis and Bowe never fought as professionals.

1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS — 4x100 METRE MEN'S RELAY

One week after capturing gold in the 100 metres, Donovan Bailey took the final exchange from Bruny Surin and gave Canada a convincing win over the U.S. "Oh if you're Canadian, you have to love Saturday nights in Georgia," CBC commentator Don Wittman said as Bailey crossed the finish line. Robert Esmie ran the first leg for Canada and put his arm up in anticipation of a triumph as he handed off to Glenroy Gilbert. Surin and Bailey finished it off.

1997 DONOVAN BAILEY VS. MICHAEL JOHNSON 150-METRE RACE (TORONTO)

Less than a year after Bailey and Johnson (200- and 400-metre champ) made international headlines at the Olympics, they squared off at the Rogers Centre in a 150-metre race. With Bailey leading at 110 metres, Johnson pulled up with a quadriceps injury, allowing the Canadian to win easily. Bailey accused Johnson of faking the injury and called him "a chicken." The Canadian later apologized.

2002 SALT LAKE CITY OLYMPICS — WOMEN'S HOCKEY FINAL

After losing all eight tuneup matches against the U.S., the Canadians won when it mattered most. Canada prevailed 3-2 in the Olympic final, avenging a 1998 gold-medal game defeat in the first women's hockey Olympic tourney. "It's unbelievable, unbelievable," Canadian forward Cassie Campbell said moments after the game. "I'm afraid I'll wake up and this will have been a dream and we'll have to play the gold-medal game over again."

2002 SALT LAKE CITY OLYMPICS — MEN'S HOCKEY FINAL

Joe Sakic and Jarome Iginla each scored two goals as Canada beat the U.S. 5-2 to take Olympic men's hockey gold for the first time in 50 years. Prime Minister Jean Chretien spoke to Wayne Gretzky, Team Canada's executive director, in a telephone call carried live on CBC. "It was an awesome game and we're so proud of you," Chretien said. "All of Canada is cheering at this moment." Earlier in the tournament, with Canada struggling, Gretzky sounded off. He suggested everyone around the world wanted his team to lose. Gretzky later admitted it was a planned tactic to try to take heat off his players.

2006 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Adam Stern, then a young backup outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, hit an inside-the-park homer, drove in four runs and made two sensational catches in centre to lead Canada to a stunning 8-6 win over the Americans in Phoenix, Ariz. "Any win in this tournament is huge and coming against the U.S., they have the most talent out there, I won't lie," said Stern. "That's why you play these games." The Americans featured mega-stars like Derek Jeter, Johnny Damon and Alex Rodriguez. After the shocker, however, Canada lost to Mexico and was eliminated.

2010 VANCOUVER OLYMPICS — MEN'S HOCKEY FINAL

Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner on a pass from Iginla, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. "Sidney Crosby, the golden goal and Canada has once-in-a-lifetime Olympic gold," commentator Chris Cuthbert said on the Canadian TV broadcast. "He's got a little destiny to him," Canadian general manager Steve Yzerman said of Crosby. ''He stepped up at big moments and scored big goals throughout his entire career — through minor hockey, junior hockey, the NHL. It's just another monumental moment in his career. And what is he, still 22? He's a special guy. Kind of like (Wayne) Gretzky."

2014 SOCHI OLYMPICS — WOMEN'S HOCKEY FINAL

Trailing 2-0 against the U.S., Canada got some life when Brianne Jenner scored with less than four minutes left. Then, with the goalie pulled, Marie-Philip Poulin scored with less than a minute left to tie it before adding the overtime winner. It was Canada's fourth straight Olympic title. "I don't know what to say, it's so surreal and a dream come true again," Poulin said after the game.

2017 WORLD UNDER-19 MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP — SEMIFINAL

Guard R.J. Barrett had 38 points and 13 rebounds to lead Canada to a 99-87 semifinal win over the U.S. Then 17, Barrett was considered the world's best player for his age and has been the consensus top basketball prospect from the class of 2019 for well over a year. He went on to Duke and was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks this year. Canada went on to beat Italy in the final to give the country its first-ever world basketball title.

2019 U.S. OPEN WOMEN'S FINAL — BIANCA ANDREESCU VS. SERENA WILLIAMS

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., continued her stellar season by upsetting the 23-time Grand Slam champion on what is essentially Williams' home court on tour. Outside the top 150 in the world rankings when the season started, Andreescu, 19, is projected to move up to No. 4 next week. "I've been dreaming of this moment for the longest time," Andreescu said, pausing to cover her face as tears began to well in her eyes. "For it to become a reality is just so crazy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.