WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller to a one-year extension.

The native of Riverview, N.B., returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season.

Miller tied for second in the CFL in special-teams tackles in 2019 with 25.

The Acadia University product was named the West Division's most outstanding special-teams player and the Bombers' top Canadian in 2019.

Miller is second on the CFL's career list for special-teams tackles with 185, just five behind leader Jason Arakgi.

LIONS RE-SIGN TWO

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian fullback David Mackie and defensive back Hakeem Johnson to one-year extensions.

A second-round pick by the Lions out of Western University in 2018, Mackie has seven receptions for 65 yards in 28 games with B.C.

Johnson also comes from Western and was picked in the fourth round in 2019. He started the year on the practice squad before playing eight games with the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.