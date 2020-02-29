HAMAR, Norway — Canada's Laurent Dubreuil captured a silver medal at the ISU world sprint and allround speedskating championships on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Levis, Que., earned second-place results in both the 500 and 1,000 metres on Saturday to clinch second in the overall standings. He was first in the 500 and fifth in the 1,000 on Friday.

"My two 500 and my 1000 today were exceptional races for me," Dubreuil said. "I was able to manage everything around me to finish second at the world sprint championships, my favourite competition and the hardest and more stressful competition of the season, by far."

His combined time of 137.700 put him second by 0.47 seconds behind Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama. Min Kyu Cha of Korea won bronze.

Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa is second overall after the first two of four women's races.

The 29-year-old was second in the 3,000 metres and eighth in the 500 to put her 0.66 seconds behind leader Ireen Wust of the Netherlands.

"I went into the 3,000 not really knowing how it was going to go, but I was pleasantly surprised," Blondin said. "There were two laps left and I didn't feel that bad. I think I executed really well, I was patient and just skated, and that showed up in my results.

"I knew it was possible, I just didn't know if it was going to happen this weekend, so I'm really happy with my performances. It's pretty incredible to be sitting in second right now, I'm definitely excited, but there's still a lot of racing to do (Sunday) so I'm trying to keep a level head."

Blondin would be the first Canadian woman to reach the overall podium at the event since Christine Nesbitt in 2012. Cindy Klassen was the last Canadian to capture gold, winning in Calgary in 2006.

Tyson Langelaar of Winnipeg and Jordan Belchos of Toronto picked up individual medals on Saturday. Langelaar was second in the 500 metres, while Belchos took bronze in the 5,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.