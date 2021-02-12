HEERENVEEN — Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil won a world championship in the men's 500 metres Friday.

The 28-year-old from Levis, Que., was the Canadian first to take that sprint title since Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2008.

Dubreuil posted a winning time of 34.398 seconds at Thialf arena.

Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 34.540 and Dai Dai N'tab of the Netherlands third in 34.628.

Canada also picked up a pair of silver medals in team pursuit.

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Wiedemann and Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que., were second in women's team pursuit.

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed second in the men's event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.