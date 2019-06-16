RABAT, Morocco — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse finished first in the men's 200 metres Sunday at a Diamond League track and field stop.

De Grasse won in a season-best time of 20.19 seconds, finishing ahead of world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey (20.28 seconds) and Ecuador's Alex Quinonez (20.30 seconds).

De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., reached the 200-metre podium for the third time this season, after taking silver at a Diamond League event last month in Shanghai and finishing second at the Grenada Invitational in April.

He also won the 100 metres at last month's Taiwan Open Athletics Championships.

Also Sunday, Toronto's Crystal Emmanuel finished third in the women's 100 with a time of 11.30 seconds. Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria won gold in 11.05 seconds, while Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast was second in 11.09.