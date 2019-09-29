DOHA, Qatar — Canadian sprinters Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown won their men's 200-metre heats Sunday at the world track and field championships.

A day after racing to bronze in the men's 100, De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., ran smoothly through the bend before coasting to a first-place finish in 20.20 seconds. Brown, from Toronto, finished his heat in 20.10 seconds.

Toronto's Brendon Rodney finished third in his head in 20.38 seconds and will join De Grasse and Brown in Monday's semifinal.

The final will take place Tuesday.

De Grasse and Brown are considered strong medal contenders in the event, which lost one of its elite competitors when American Chris Coleman withdrew from Sunday's preliminaries.

Coleman told The Associated Press that he needed a break after sprinting to victory in Saturday's 100-metre final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.