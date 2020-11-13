In this week's Canadian Stock Watch, Montreal tight end Bruno Labelle and seventh-ranked Cincinnati look to continue their impressive start to the season as they host East Carolina on TSN. Also, COVID-19 postpones two SEC games featuring two high-profile Canadian wide receivers.

East Carolina (1-5) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0), Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on TSN 2: Montreal tight end Bruno Labelle and seventh ranked Cincinnati will look to continue their impressive run this season as they host East Carolina. Cincinnati is currently on an 18-game home winning streak. Look for the Bearcats to try to dominate lowly East Carolina as they continue to try boost their stock ahead of the first edition of college football rankings that come out Nov. 24.

Canadian Watch: Labelle, who is a senior, has made contributions this season on a Cincinnati team that heavily favours rushing. He has seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, in comparison with the team’s leading receiver, Michael Young Jr., who has 191 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

--

No. 1. Alabama (6-0) vs. LSU (2-3), Postponed: Brampton, Ont., wide receiver John Metchie III and the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will not take on LSU on Saturday, as the game between the two sides was postponed earlier this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak LSU is currently dealing with. In regards to making up the game, the SEC said in a statement, via ESPN, "the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated." In addition, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek told ESPN that all 14 SEC athletic directors have agreed the conference should use Dec. 19 as a makeup date for any teams that have had games postponed and aren't playing in the SEC title game that day. Saturday’s postponement comes on the heels of Alabama taking over the No. 1 overall ranking this week in the weekly Associated Press poll, which extended its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. The school has appeared at No. 1 92 times under head coach Nick Saban and a record 123 times overall.

Canadian Watch: Metchie has enjoyed a breakout season in his sophomore campaign. He is currently third on Alabama in receptions (24), yards (517) and receiving touchdowns (3). He does, however, own the second-highest yards per reception total (21.5). And with fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle lost for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, Metchie seems poised to greatly improve his stats.

--

No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1) vs. Tennessee (2-4), Postponed: Brampton, Ont., receiver Josh Palmer and Tennessee will also not be playing this Saturday after their scheduled game against fellow SEC school, fifth ranked Texas A&M, was one of four conference games that were postponed. As previously mentioned, the SEC has said that postponed games may possibly be played at a later date. Tennessee, currently on a four-game losing streak, likely would have been in tough against Texas A&M, whose only loss this season came against Alabama.

Canadian Watch: Palmer, who is a senior, has had a strong season to date. He currently leads all Tennessee receivers in receptions (21), yards (323) and receiving touchdowns (4).

Examining COVID-19's continued impact on College Football COVID-19 continues to impact the College Football landscape, as Notre Dame will be the only team in the top five of the rankings in action this weekend. 50 games have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus and that number is trending upwards. With the playoff rankings set to come out next week, Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji have more.

--

No. 4 Clemson (7-1), Bye: Brooks, Alta., wide receiver Ajou Ajou and former No. 1 ranked Clemson on are on a bye this week after suffering a tough overtime loss against now-No. 2 Notre Dame last weekend. Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had also missed the week prior after testing positive for COVID-19. It’s possible Lawrence, who has now recovered from his bout with COVID-19, plays in Clemson’s game next Saturday against Florida State.

Canadian Watch: Ajou, who is just a true freshman, hasn’t managed to make an impact for Clemson thus far. He has recorded just 41 yards and one touchdown on two receptions this season. He did display his potential, however, on his eye-popping catch-and-run TD against Georgia Tech last month.

--

No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1), Bye: Alberta natives, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and running back Chuba Hubbard, and the rest of the 14th-ranked Cowboys are also on a bye. Oklahoma State rebounded last week to beat Kansas State, after falling to Texas the week before and losing their No. 6 ranking. Hubbard was limited in the win against K-State. He limped off the field in the third quarter after being hit on a play. Hubbard carried the ball just six times and totalled 31 yards. When Oklahoma State returns to action next Saturday, they will square off against their in-state rivals, the 18th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Canadian(s) Watch: Hubbard, who was one of the biggest stories in all of college football last season as he finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, has had a much different season in 2020. The Sherwood Park, Alta., native is currently averaging just 4.6 yards per carry, which is by far the lowest average of his three-year career, and his 581 rushing yards put him on pace to fall well below the outstanding 2,094 total he put up a year ago. Meanwhile, Ogbongbemiga, who had 100 tackles in 2019, is having another strong campaign this season, leading Oklahoma State in tackles (43) and checking in as its fourth-leading sacker (2.5).

Naylor shares if Hubbard’s season is hurting his draft position Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill and Jennifer Hedger are joined by TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor to get his take on Canadian NFL prospect Chuba Hubbard’s struggles this college season.

--

Louisville (2-5) vs. Virginia (2-4) 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on ACC Network: The last time Vancouver native Terrell Jana and Virginia were in action, the unranked Cavaliers upset then-No. 15 North Carolina. Virginia hasn’t played since, as their game against Louisville scheduled for last week was postponed.

Canadian Watch: Jana, who is a senior, has had a solid season thus far. He is second on Virginia in receptions (28) and receiving yards (339) and has also hauled in a touchdown.

Other Canadians to watch: Wide receiver Nick Mardner (Mississauga, Ont.) will look to build on the six receptions, 147 receiving yards and the touchdowns he had in his last outing as Hawaii takes on San Diego State. Cornerback Alonzo Addae (Pickering, Ont.) and West Virginia square off against TCU. And twin brothers Chase Brown, who’s a running back, and defensive back Sydney Brown (London, Ont.) of Illinois take on Rutgers.

